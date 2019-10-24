Whitehall-Heaven opened its gates to another angel, Carmel Caracciola LaFrance, 92, who passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at […]
Captain John Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, of Whitehall, passed away on October 23, 2019, after a months-long battle with brain cancer. […]
Pawlet, VT – Diann L. Hammond-Mason of Pawlet, Vermont passed into the Lord’s hands unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, with […]
By PJ Ferguson Administrators at Whitehall and Granville school districts are pushing for a merger of their football, cheerleading and […]
By Matthew Saari The selling off of Brookview Townhouses has been canceled because the property owner filed for bankruptcy. The […]
By Matthew Saari Granville’s Main Street continues to fill up, with a long-shuttered restaurant finding a new owner next week. […]
By PJ Ferguson Just days after the Village Board turned down a proposal to establish a fire district for the […]
By Jared Stamm Dan and Holly Boyce of Benson know how to grow pumpkins. Large pumpkins . . . very […]