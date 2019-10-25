October 25, 2019

Obituary: Carmel Caracciola LaFrance

Carmel LaFrance obit photo

Whitehall-Heaven opened its gates to another angel, Carmel Caracciola LaFrance, 92, who passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at […]

October 25, 2019

Obituary: Captain John Francis Hoague-Rivette

Captain John Francis Hoague-Rivette obit photo

Captain John Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, of Whitehall, passed away on October 23, 2019, after a months-long battle with brain cancer. […]

October 25, 2019

North Country Freepress – 10/25/19

October 25, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 10/25/19

October 24, 2019

Classifieds 10/23/19

October 24, 2019

518 Wheels – 10/24/19

October 24, 2019

Obituary: Diann L. Hammond-Mason

Diann L Hammond-Mason obit with photo

Pawlet, VT – Diann L. Hammond-Mason of Pawlet, Vermont passed into the Lord’s hands unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, with […]

October 23, 2019

Football merger plans emerge

merger

By PJ Ferguson Administrators at Whitehall and Granville school districts are pushing for a merger of their football, cheerleading and […]

October 23, 2019

Brookview auction canceled

DSC_3276

By Matthew Saari The selling off of Brookview Townhouses has been canceled because the property owner filed for bankruptcy. The […]

October 23, 2019

Quarry has new owner on Main Street

Quarry (1)

By Matthew Saari Granville’s Main Street continues to fill up, with a long-shuttered restaurant finding a new owner next week. […]

October 23, 2019

Town, village agree: No to fire district

municipal close

By PJ Ferguson Just days after the Village Board turned down a proposal to establish a fire district for the […]

October 23, 2019

Local couple grows gigantic pumpkins

boycepumpkin

By Jared Stamm Dan and Holly Boyce of Benson know how to grow pumpkins. Large pumpkins . . . very […]