October 25, 2019

Obituary: Carmel Caracciola LaFrance

W hitehall-Heaven opened its gates to another angel, Carmel Caracciola LaFrance, 92, who passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Slate Valley Center.

She was born on March 3, 1927 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Frances (Putorti) and Bruno Caracciola.

She attended Whitehall schools and graduated as a member of the Class of 1944.

After graduation, she worked locally at the Champlain Silk Mill and JJ Newberry’s. After having her family, she went to work for the Whitehall school system, where she was cashier for the high school cafeteria for many years. She so enjoyed seeing students she had come to know over the years.

On June 27, 1947 she married the love of her life, Robert LaFrance. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage and had four children.

Carmel loved to socialize and did so along with her husband. She belonged to the Catholic Daughters, Columbiettes, Whitehall Hospital Guild and Whitehall Senior Citizens. She also enjoyed the conventions she and her husband attended as part of the Retirees’ Union at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Joseph, Anthony, Paul, Mary, Pauline, and Angeline; her son-in-law Mickey Ward; her sister-in-law Claire Grady; and her son Joe.

She is survived by her children, Wayne and his wife Deb, daughter-in-law Nancy, Rick and his wife Lisa, and daughter Jean; her grandchildren, Mike (Jen), Beth (Mike), Dan, Jen (Daryl), Bob (Karen), Tim, Adam (Rosselle), Andrew (Kristen), Joseph and Malia; along with her beloved great-grandchildren, Mya, Josh, Johnny, Joey, Carter, Avery and Nolan.

Per Carmel’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Reverend Rendell Torres, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Carmel’s name to Skenesborough Emergency Squad.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

