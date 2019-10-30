Church Street bridge work to start next July

By Matthew Saari

A complete replacement of Granville’s Church Street bridge will begin next summer.

Engineers from Washington County and McFarland-Johnson Inc., a Saratoga Springs-based engineering consultant, hosted an informational meeting Tuesday night in the Granville Village Hall laying out the proposed plan to replace the nearly 100-year-old bridge spanning the Mettowee River.

“This bridge was originally built in 1920,” said Laura Sanda, engineer with McFarland-Johnson Inc. “With this type of structure…there’s no great way to rehab this structure. At this point, at almost 100 years old, it’s ready for a replacement.”

Bids for the project will be opened next June with construction expected to begin in July, Sanda said. The project is anticipated to be completely wrapped by next September.

“Our goal is to only have this bridge closed for a short duration of about six to eight weeks total,” Sanda said. “We’re going to use accelerated bridge construction methods.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.