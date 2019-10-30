School board to discuss football merger Monday

By Matthew Saari
The Granville school district’s administrators will present details Monday on what a potential athletics merger with the Whitehall school district would look like.
And they want the public’s input.
“We would like the community to share their opinion,” said Granville school superintendent Tom McGurl. “The board will welcome their input.”
The presentation will be held during the Granville Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. This meeting will be held in the high school auditorium.
Following accepting the board’s consent agenda, which McGurl anticipates will be but a few moments, Granville athletic director Justin Nassivera will deliver the merger presentation.
