‘The Captain’ mourned by many

B y PJ Ferguson

Community members and organizations from all around New York State have been mourning the loss of John Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, after his passing last Tuesday from his months-long battle with brain cancer.

Receiving honorary status as captain from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office this summer, Rivette was thereby nicknamed “The Captain” by all who supported him.

While in the hospital, Rivette was visited by retired New England Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. Over the past several months, The Captain received visits from several police, fire and military service members. One visitor drove all the way across state to gift Rivette his fire helmet. Former WWE superstar Enzo Amore also paid The Captain a visit to his home while in town for a wrestling event.

