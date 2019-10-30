Village, town eye former bank

By Matthew Saari

Leaders of both the Granville village and town are looking into the feasibility of scooping up a piece of Main Street property at auction.

Last week Mayor Paul Labas confirmed that he and Town Supervisor Matt Hicks are examining the merits of participating in a December auction to purchase 6-10 Main St., which previously housed TD Bank.

“I am looking into the possibility of it,” Labas said. “We have to make sure it’s financially feasible.”

Should the municipalities move ahead with the decision, Labas said, the ultimate goal would be to convert the property into a joint municipal center, an idea to which Hicks said he was amenable.

“It certainly would be attractive from a municipal center perspective,” Hicks said. “It would be a beautiful municipal center if we can get it.”

