Granville – Mr. Angelo J. Scott Jr., “Scottie,” 90, passed away peacefully and respectfully at home the morning of October […]
By Matthew Saari Leaders of both the Granville village and town are looking into the feasibility of scooping up a […]
By PJ Ferguson Community members and organizations from all around New York State have been mourning the loss of John […]
By Matthew Saari A complete replacement of Granville’s Church Street bridge will begin next summer. Engineers from Washington County and […]
By PJ Ferguson The old Capitol Theatre building at 15 Saunders Street in Whitehall has been a long-standing topic of […]
By Matthew Saari The Granville school district’s administrators will present details Monday on what a potential athletics merger with the […]
Whitehall-Heaven opened its gates to another angel, Carmel Caracciola LaFrance, 92, who passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at […]
Captain John Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, of Whitehall, passed away on October 23, 2019, after a months-long battle with brain cancer. […]