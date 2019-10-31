November 1, 2019

518 Wheels – 10/31/19

November 1, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/01/19

November 1, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/01/19

November 1, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/01/19

October 31, 2019

Obituary: Angelo J. Scott Jr.

Angelo J. Scott, Jr. obit photo

Granville – Mr. Angelo J. Scott Jr., “Scottie,” 90, passed away peacefully and respectfully at home the morning of October […]

October 30, 2019

Village, town eye former bank

td bank

By Matthew Saari Leaders of both the Granville village and town are looking into the feasibility of scooping up a […]

October 30, 2019

‘The Captain’ mourned by many

rivette2

By PJ Ferguson Community members and organizations from all around New York State have been mourning the loss of John […]

October 30, 2019

Church Street bridge work to start next July

church bridge

By Matthew Saari A complete replacement of Granville’s Church Street bridge will begin next summer. Engineers from Washington County and […]

October 30, 2019

Taxes in arrears on old theater, solution sought

WT theater

By PJ Ferguson The old Capitol Theatre building at 15 Saunders Street in Whitehall has been a long-standing topic of […]

October 30, 2019

School board to discuss football merger Monday

merger

By Matthew Saari The Granville school district’s administrators will present details Monday on what a potential athletics merger with the […]

October 25, 2019

Obituary: Carmel Caracciola LaFrance

Carmel LaFrance obit photo

Whitehall-Heaven opened its gates to another angel, Carmel Caracciola LaFrance, 92, who passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at […]

October 25, 2019

Obituary: Captain John Francis Hoague-Rivette

John Hoague-Rivette

Captain John Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, of Whitehall, passed away on October 23, 2019, after a months-long battle with brain cancer. […]