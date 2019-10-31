Obituary: Angelo J. Scott Jr.

Granville – Mr. Angelo J. Scott Jr., “Scottie,” 90, passed away peacefully and respectfully at home the morning of October 26, 2019.

He was born in Granville on April 19, 1929, the son of the late Josephine and Angelo Scott Sr.

Angelo was a graduate of Pace University and practiced accounting in Springfield, MA before returning to Granville to take ownership of Scotties’ on Main Street. Over the next 60 years, his businesses provided the first jobs for many teenagers and employment for many local residents. His vision was to create retail establishments that would make Granville a vibrant

community where the townspeople could find all of their needs locally. Scottie would often say – “Granville is God’s country.” There was no place he’d rather be.

He preached volunteerism and community service to his family and made time to be a founder of the Granville Rescue Squad and squad volunteer, member of the Granville Chamber of Commerce and Granville School Board, Village Trustee, and Village Magistrate.

He would say that his greatest achievement is his family – his patient wife of 62 years, Mary

Dvorak; six children, A. Joseph, Christina, Susan, Thomas, Paul, and Mary Jo and their spouses,

Colleen, Kenneth, Harold, Anoush, and Carl; nineteen grandchildren, Hannah, Nathaniel, Noah,

Rachel, David, Alexander, Kathryn, Michael, Andrew, Kasey, Nicole, Meghan, Alyssa, Alexis, Eva,

Marielle, Tomas, Samuel, and Josephine; and ten great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters Carmela and Teresa.

Angelo requested that there not be a public funeral or memorial service. There will be a private

family celebration of his life.

The family would like to thank the staff of High Peaks Hospice in making it possible for him to

spend his remaining days at home and to pass in comfort and with dignity.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY

12801. Online remembrances may be shared at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

