Obituary: Hiram C. Fiske

G ranville, NY – Hiram C. Fiske, age 71, passed away at Granville Center on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 following a yearlong battle with cancer.

He was born in Granville, NY on August 15, 1948, the son of Hiram and Jenny (Allen) Fiske.

Hiram enjoyed visiting with friend and relatives. He would bake bread and cakes for his family gatherings on Thursdays. He also enjoyed being able to help his brother Gordon and sister Gertrude with chores as they aged.

He was predeceased by siblings: Oliver, Gordon, Addie, Marion, Winona and Gertrude. Hiram is survived by siblings: Robert Fiske (Thelma), Charles Fiske (Janice), Iona Wood, Celestia Wheeler, Lillian Baker, Carolyn Sherwood (Arthur), Theresa Dugan (Bernie) as well as several nieces and nephews.

His funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY

