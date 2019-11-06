November 6, 2019

A hero is bid farewell

B y PJ Ferguson

Community members gathered at the Whitehall Athletic Club Wednesday evening to mourn the death of John “The Captain” Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, after his long battle with brain cancer.

John Hoague-Rivette

 

Clouds consumed the sky as members of the New York State Police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitehall Police Department gathered to stand attention as Rivette’s casket was carried into the Armory after receiving a police escort from Jillson’s Funeral Home.

With a police officer standing at each side of the open casket, The Captain was given the well-deserved funeral treatment of a hero.

As anticipated, the turnout was massive with the line of people waiting to pay their respects stretching out the door.

Close to 8 p.m., members of American Legion Post 83 congregated, facing Rivette and standing tall, as the room began to grow quieter.

More than 50 school-age children, and about a hundred adults, sat in complete silence before Washington County Sheriff and Whitehall native Katie Paddock held up her radio to the microphone as different law enforcement agencies called in their salutes.

The service was exceptionally difficult to witness with Rivette’s aunt, Sarah Slay, tearing up as she delivered her words of tribute to him.

Rivette’s Little League baseball coach, Brandon Cigana, also provided a few words.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
November 7, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/07/19

518 Wheels 11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 7, 2019

Classifieds 11/06/19

Classifides 11_6_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 6, 2019

Obituary: David A. Bean

David Bean obit photo

David A. Bean Granville, NY – On Tuesday evening, November 5th, David passed away peacefully at home.  Born in Albany […]

November 6, 2019

Sports merger shelved

merger

By Matthew Saari The Granville-Whitehall merger of school football and other athletics came to a screeching halt Monday, just hours […]

November 6, 2019

Rifle with silencer found on suspect during traffic stop

police lights

By Matthew Saari A 26-year-old Vermont man faces a felony weapons charge after Granville police discovered he was toting a […]

November 6, 2019

Wrestling merger may unravel

wfa

By PJ Ferguson The future of Whitehall and Fort Ann’s merged wrestling team is up in the air. While discussing […]

November 6, 2019

Man eggs cop cars then flees on bike

police lights

By Matthew Saari A Granville man faces two misdemeanor charges and one violation for allegedly bombarding a Granville police car […]

November 5, 2019

Obituary: Joyce Molinero

Molinero, Joyce obit photo

Whitehall-Joyce Molinero, 89, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her […]

November 5, 2019

Obituary: Hiram C. Fiske

Granville, NY – Hiram C.  Fiske, age 71, passed away at Granville Center on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 following a […]

November 1, 2019

518 Wheels – 10/31/19

518 Wheels 11_1_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 1, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/01/19

Lakes Class 11_01_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 1, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/01/19

Lakes_11_01_19.pdf-web.pdf