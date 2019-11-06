A hero is bid farewell

B y PJ Ferguson

Community members gathered at the Whitehall Athletic Club Wednesday evening to mourn the death of John “The Captain” Francis Hoague-Rivette, 11, after his long battle with brain cancer.

Clouds consumed the sky as members of the New York State Police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitehall Police Department gathered to stand attention as Rivette’s casket was carried into the Armory after receiving a police escort from Jillson’s Funeral Home.

With a police officer standing at each side of the open casket, The Captain was given the well-deserved funeral treatment of a hero.

As anticipated, the turnout was massive with the line of people waiting to pay their respects stretching out the door.

Close to 8 p.m., members of American Legion Post 83 congregated, facing Rivette and standing tall, as the room began to grow quieter.

More than 50 school-age children, and about a hundred adults, sat in complete silence before Washington County Sheriff and Whitehall native Katie Paddock held up her radio to the microphone as different law enforcement agencies called in their salutes.

The service was exceptionally difficult to witness with Rivette’s aunt, Sarah Slay, tearing up as she delivered her words of tribute to him.

Rivette’s Little League baseball coach, Brandon Cigana, also provided a few words.

