Man eggs cop cars then flees on bike

By Matthew Saari

A Granville man faces two misdemeanor charges and one violation for allegedly bombarding a Granville police car with eggs before leading officers on a low-speed chase through the village riding a bicycle.

Police arrested John C. Ryea, 36, of North Maple Street last Wednesday just before midnight and charged him with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violation.

Police said Ryea, wearing a “Scream” mask, rolled up to the Granville Police Station on Quaker Street riding a bicycle. Given the late hour and the mask, police suspicion was immediately raised.

“[He was] definitely acting very suspicious,” said Granville Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

Ryea then allegedly took out a cell phone to record the event for posterity and began lobbing eggs at the parked police cars.

