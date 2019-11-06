November 6, 2019

Rifle with silencer found on suspect during traffic stop

By Matthew Saari

A 26-year-old Vermont man faces a felony weapons charge after Granville police discovered he was toting a rifle equipped with a silencer.

John L. Carter, of Middletown Springs, was arrested and charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; unlawful possession of marijuana and possessing a controlled substance in a non-original container, both violations, following a traffic stop on Quaker Street at 1:25 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Police said the traffic stop was conducted after an officer observed a car with three occupants traveling on Quaker Street with a headlight out. After the officer pulled the car over, Carter immediately hopped out of the passenger side, refused orders to return to the car and began approaching the officer, police said.

“He wasn’t acting aggressive, he was just acting strange,” said Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

Granville officer Ronald Taylor called for backup, at which time Carter stopped, asked Taylor to cancel the backup and tried to negotiate being able to sit on the car hood. Police said Carter’s request was refused and he finally returned to the inside of the car.

Approaching the driver, a 16-year-old Hampton girl, police said the odor of marijuana was noticeable and Carter took some loose marijuana out of the ash tray. When Taylor told him to put the marijuana back in the ash tray, Carter crushed it.

Police said Taylor then told the car occupants to get out as he had probable cause to search the vehicle. When Taylor asked if there was anything else in the car, Carter moved a sweatshirt, revealing a .22 Magnum rifle with a silencer attached to the barrel.

 

