Sports merger shelved

By Matthew Saari
The Granville-Whitehall merger of school football and other athletics came to a screeching halt Monday, just hours before the Granville Board of Education was set to hear a presentation on the proposal.
The reason: Whitehall Board of Education members feel they haven’t been given enough time to make an “informed decision.”
“I contacted Tom (McGurl, Granville school superintendent) this morning and informed him that our BOE feels that they require more time to make an informed decision about this important topic,” Whitehall superintendent Pat Dee said Monday.
Both boards are under relatively tight deadlines. Should the boards have decided to move ahead with the merger, a vote would have to take place and the requisite paperwork would need to be completed and submitted to the state at the beginning of January for next year’s sports seasons.
“We wish to see how our team fares independently in the (Class) D’s next year and this will also provide the time necessary for the BOE to give their due diligence to this important decision,” Dee said.
“We’re likely not going to be merging for the 2020-2021 year,” he added.
This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.
This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.
Comments
Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.
Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.