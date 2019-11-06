Wrestling merger may unravel

B y PJ Ferguson

The future of Whitehall and Fort Ann’s merged wrestling team is up in the air.

While discussing the Granville-Whitehall football merger during the Board of Education’s October meeting, board vice president Frank Barber questioned the status of the wrestling merger with Fort Ann.

School superintendent Patrick Dee confirmed that the merger stands for the upcoming season but its future is in jeopardy.

“Realistically, I do believe Fort Ann’s intent is they will look elsewhere for the following year,” Dee said. “We don’t anticipate continuing the merger with Fort Ann.”

High school principal Jeff Keller reinforced the claims, stating that “Fort Ann has made it clear” they intend to seek other options.

