David A. Bean Granville, NY – On Tuesday evening, November 5th, David passed away peacefully at home. Born in Albany […]
By Matthew Saari The Granville-Whitehall merger of school football and other athletics came to a screeching halt Monday, just hours […]
By PJ Ferguson Community members gathered at the Whitehall Athletic Club Wednesday evening to mourn the death of John “The […]
By Matthew Saari A 26-year-old Vermont man faces a felony weapons charge after Granville police discovered he was toting a […]
By PJ Ferguson The future of Whitehall and Fort Ann’s merged wrestling team is up in the air. While discussing […]
By Matthew Saari A Granville man faces two misdemeanor charges and one violation for allegedly bombarding a Granville police car […]
Whitehall-Joyce Molinero, 89, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her […]
Granville, NY – Hiram C. Fiske, age 71, passed away at Granville Center on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 following a […]