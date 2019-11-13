November 13, 2019

Granville forms ‘unified’ basketball team

By Matthew Saari

Unified basketball has been added to the Granville varsity sports roster.

The Granville Board of Education voted unanimously last Monday to form a unified basketball team following a joint presentation by athletic director Justin Nassivera and high school principal Lisa Meade.

“Basically it’s taking students with disabilities and placing them with students in the regular population and they participate in basketball in the spring season,” Nassivera said.

For all intents and purposes unified basketball is a varsity sport, Nassivera said, with the athletes receiving varsity letters and qualifying to be recognized as scholar-athletes.

A number of regional schools – Corinth, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne, Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury and Hudson Falls – have already formed unified teams. These same schools will form the competition pool for the Golden Horde team.

“Those would be the schools we’re competing against,” said Nassivera, noting that each school also has a club sponsor the program each year.

 

