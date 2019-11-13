November 13, 2019

Main Street businesses given grants

By Matthew Saari

Two budding Main Street businesses have been awarded “microenterprise grants” by the Village of Granville.

Nelson’s 22 Main and Morse’s Diner and Pizzeria – at 22 Main St. and 20 Main St., respectively – were each awarded $2,000 by village officials during the village board’s monthly meeting.

“Just the village’s way of trying to make Main Street better,” said village clerk Rick Roberts.

The money awarded is earmarked for improvements to each venture’s façade, Roberts said.

On Monday, Bill Morse, a Castleton, Vermont resident and prospective owner of Morse’s Diner and Pizzeria – which was formerly Scottie’s Coffee Shop and Gift Shop – said he plans to use the money to help defray the cost of refacing the front of the building with fiberglass panels, designed to emulate a traditional brick storefront.

“It’s better than the veneer, it won’t rot away,” Morse said. “I just wanted to bring the original brick look back.”

As anyone with experience with home improvement projects and facility upgrades can attest, $2,000 runs out quickly but Morse said he was extremely grateful to the village for granting the monies.

“It was very generous of the village to do,” he said. “It’s $2,000 more than what we had to start.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
November 14, 2019

Classifieds 11/13/19

Classifides 11_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 14, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/14/19

518 Wheels 11_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 13, 2019

Village: Canal wall ‘our problem’

canal2

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Canal Corporation has completed its analysis of the damage to the canal wall […]

November 13, 2019

Muddy Water plagues North Granville

ng water2

By Matthew Saari Residents of the North Granville water district suffered an unpleasant surprise last week. During the evening last […]

November 13, 2019

Main Street businesses given grants

main st

By Matthew Saari Two budding Main Street businesses have been awarded “microenterprise grants” by the Village of Granville. Nelson’s 22 […]

November 13, 2019

Granville forms ‘unified’ basketball team

gcs

By Matthew Saari Unified basketball has been added to the Granville varsity sports roster. The Granville Board of Education voted […]

November 8, 2019

Obituary: Kimberly Sue Wever

Kimberly Sue Wever obit photo

Saratoga Springs, NY – Kimberly Sue Wever, age 50, of 188 Ruggles Road went to the arms of her heavenly […]

November 8, 2019

Obituary: Frank Arthur Daly

Frank Arthur Daly, Rochester, NY passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a brief but valiant fight. He will […]

November 8, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/08/19

Lakes Class 11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 8, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/08/19

Lakes_11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 8, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/08/19

FreePress_11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 7, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/07/19

518 Wheels 11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf