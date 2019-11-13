Main Street businesses given grants

By Matthew Saari

Two budding Main Street businesses have been awarded “microenterprise grants” by the Village of Granville.

Nelson’s 22 Main and Morse’s Diner and Pizzeria – at 22 Main St. and 20 Main St., respectively – were each awarded $2,000 by village officials during the village board’s monthly meeting.

“Just the village’s way of trying to make Main Street better,” said village clerk Rick Roberts.

The money awarded is earmarked for improvements to each venture’s façade, Roberts said.

On Monday, Bill Morse, a Castleton, Vermont resident and prospective owner of Morse’s Diner and Pizzeria – which was formerly Scottie’s Coffee Shop and Gift Shop – said he plans to use the money to help defray the cost of refacing the front of the building with fiberglass panels, designed to emulate a traditional brick storefront.

“It’s better than the veneer, it won’t rot away,” Morse said. “I just wanted to bring the original brick look back.”

As anyone with experience with home improvement projects and facility upgrades can attest, $2,000 runs out quickly but Morse said he was extremely grateful to the village for granting the monies.

“It was very generous of the village to do,” he said. “It’s $2,000 more than what we had to start.”

