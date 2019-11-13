Muddy Water plagues North Granville

By Matthew Saari

Residents of the North Granville water district suffered an unpleasant surprise last week.

During the evening last Wednesday, when residents turned on their faucets and showers – anything hooked to the water system – they were met with rust-colored, muddy water.

“What’s up with the water in North Granville tonight? This is what’s coming out of the faucets,” wrote Selene Wittman on Facebook, alongside an accompanying photo.

By the morning, the water had cleared up but the same cannot be said for residents’ moods.

“It’s inexcusable! The town needs to address the water issue in North Granville,” wrote Christine Martell Cook.

“I heard they flushed the system at the nursing home…but even so, it should not be that color. There’s no excuse for that,” agreed Denise Moyer.

Last week, Granville supervisor Matt Hicks explained that Moyer’s theory was more or less correct.

