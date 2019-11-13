Waste-to-energy plant may come to Whitehall

B y PJ Ferguson

A new waste-to-energy plant may be coming to the former EB Metals property on Poultney Street in Whitehall.

The company, Airgid Global, uses a chemical process to convert hazardous waste into reusable products such as metals, oil and fuel.

“They are not a burn plant,” said Mayor Phil Smith, calming fears of environmental concerns.

In emails to Smith, the company released its emissions reports, which are almost zero.

The plant is eyeing Whitehall because it affords access to rail and canal transportation, rather than having to ship the products by truck.

