November 14, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/14/19

518 Wheels 11_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 13, 2019

Village: Canal wall ‘our problem’

canal2

By PJ Ferguson The New York State Canal Corporation has completed its analysis of the damage to the canal wall […]

November 13, 2019

Muddy Water plagues North Granville

ng water2

By Matthew Saari Residents of the North Granville water district suffered an unpleasant surprise last week. During the evening last […]

November 13, 2019

Waste-to-energy plant may come to Whitehall

wt mill site2

By PJ Ferguson A new waste-to-energy plant may be coming to the former EB Metals property on Poultney Street in […]

November 13, 2019

Main Street businesses given grants

main st

By Matthew Saari Two budding Main Street businesses have been awarded “microenterprise grants” by the Village of Granville. Nelson’s 22 […]

November 13, 2019

Granville forms ‘unified’ basketball team

gcs

By Matthew Saari Unified basketball has been added to the Granville varsity sports roster. The Granville Board of Education voted […]

November 8, 2019

Obituary: Kimberly Sue Wever

Kimberly Sue Wever obit photo

Saratoga Springs, NY – Kimberly Sue Wever, age 50, of 188 Ruggles Road went to the arms of her heavenly […]

November 8, 2019

Obituary: Frank Arthur Daly

Frank Arthur Daly, Rochester, NY passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a brief but valiant fight. He will […]

November 8, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/08/19

Lakes Class 11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 8, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/08/19

Lakes_11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 8, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/08/19

FreePress_11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 7, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/07/19

518 Wheels 11_8_19.pdf-web.pdf