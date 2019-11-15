Obituary: Harold Thomas Craig

H arold Thomas Craig

North Hebron, NY – Harold Craig passed away in Glens Falls Hospital on November 13, 2019. “He labored long in the vineyard of the Lord and was ripe for the harvest.”

He was born at his family home in North Hebron on January 29, 1931, the son of the late Arch and Lillian (Fleming) Craig Sr.

Harold lived his whole life within a half mile from where he was born. He attended a one room school in North Hebron and graduated in 1947 from Granville High School. He married Drucille Cochran on April 8, 1961 in Yonkers, New York. Drucille passed away in 2014 after 53 years of married life.

He was a farmer his whole life. His interests were local history, genealogy, old cars, and town affairs. He built a house and restored several others. He was a past member of the Hebron Preservation Society, Slate Valley Museum, Pember Library, Sons of the American Revolution, New York Historian Association, State Magistrates Association, Agricultural Stewardship Association, the DeMolay, the Grange and Sembrich Opera Museum. He served his community as a Town Justice for 22 years and Town Historian since 2010. He and Drucille enjoyed going to Tanglewood and the SPCA. Harold was caretaker of the North Hebron Cemetery for more than 60 years. He cleaned brush and maintained the Morehouse farm since 1955. A highlight was a trip to Ireland in 2006 to visit his ancestors’ home.

Harold was predeceased by his parents, his brother Arch and sister Patricia Parmeter and an infant sister Lillian. Three sons were born to Harold and Drucille: Peter of North Hebron, Bruce of Winder, Georgia and Sanford (Lori) of North Hebron. He was blessed with three grandsons: Andrew, Chris and Derek and two granddaughters: Renee and Sarah and three great grandchildren: Holt. Gabriella and Kaydence. Also surviving is his sister Jane Watrous (Ivan) of Hebron as well as several nieces and nephews.

He and Drucille will be laid to rest in the North Hebron Cemetery together. There are no services planned. Hebron is about as close to heaven as most of us will get.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY.

