November 19, 2019

Obituary: Carmela Mary Scott

G ranville, NY – Carmela Mary Scott, age 94, passed away quietly and at peace on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019.

She was born in Granville on May 30, 1925, and is the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine Scott.

“Carm” grew up working alongside her brothers and sisters in Scottie’s Coffee Shop, when it was owned and operated by her parents Angelo and Josephine. She left her hometown to pursue her studies at both SUNY Potsdam and Ithaca College. She began her career as a music teacher first in Brant Lake and then Vestal, NY. Carmela later attended SUNY Geneseo to receive her degree as a library and media specialist and, after graduating, was hired into the Amsterdam Public Schools. She said she had “the best job in the world”; she was surrounded by books and found homes for those books in the hands of children.

Carmela was a world traveller in the 50’s and 60’s and visited many faraway countries such as Pakistan, Taiwan, Thailand, Italy, and Portugal, to name a few. When she decided to retire after twenty plus years in Amsterdam, she returned to Granville, and the home that she loved.

Carmela was a beloved sister, daughter and loving aunt to twenty nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. She never forgot a birthday, sent handmade Christmas cards and was always ready for the next family “get together”.  Carmela would always end a conversation with a saying passed down by her sister Rosie, “count your blessings.”

She is survived by her youngest sister Teresa, sisters-in-law Mary and Grace and her many nieces and nephews.

A service for Carmela will be held in the spring, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Poultney, Vermont.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pember Library and Museum, 33 West Main Street, Granville, New York 12832.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

 

 

 

 

