November 20, 2019

Officials, residents skeptical of waste-to-energy plant

B y PJ Ferguson

 

Tuesday night’s presentation from Airgid Global and Edison Energy representatives regarding the proposed waste-to-energy plant was met with skepticism by those in attendance.

Despite providing information on how the plant would benefit the village of Whitehall, the answers were not satisfying enough for some.

“I don’t want our town to be home of the garbage in all of the nation. We’re not the solution to everyone’s garbage,” stressed village planning board member Stephanie Safka.

Her concerns were echoed by village board member Teresa Austin, who said she had a “terrible feeling” about the village becoming a “huge dumping area with no proof of benefit.”

However, according to Airgid Global managing director Ed McCaffrey and Edison Energy representative Matt Mason, the benefits to Whitehall are bountiful.

The pair assured that they would discuss sharing a percentage of their revenue with the village, on top of paying their taxes. In addition, through their non-combustion process, the plant would generate enough electricity and steam to power the town at a more affordable rate.

Initially providing 30 “good paying jobs” for workers skilled in electric, steel and information technology, the plant would be the first for Airgid Global but not the first to utilize the chemical process of gasification that breaks down the waste into usable energy sources such as natural gas, diesel fuel and methanol.

They described the process as an alternative to landfills, and the way of future waste disposal. They believe it could spark an “industrial rebirth” for the northeast.

Mayor Phil Smith simply had one question for the duo, “Why Whitehall?”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
November 21, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/21/19

518 Wheels 11_22_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 21, 2019

Classifieds 11/20/19

Classifides 11_20_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 20, 2019

Manchester Newspapers sold

mannews

Capital Region Independent Media has acquired Manchester Newspapers and all associated digital and print products, according to John Thomas Cribb, […]

November 20, 2019

Officials, residents skeptical of waste-to-energy plant

waste2

By PJ Ferguson   Tuesday night’s presentation from Airgid Global and Edison Energy representatives regarding the proposed waste-to-energy plant was […]

November 20, 2019

Whitehall launches e-sports at school

E Sports

By PJ Ferguson Not all sports are athletic in nature. E-sports, online video game-based competitions, are becoming the way of […]

November 20, 2019

School board to discuss mergers

gcs

By Matthew Saari The Granville Central School District will continue mulling potential mergers with other nearby school districts, despite the […]

November 19, 2019

Obituary: Carmela Mary Scott

Granville, NY – Carmela Mary Scott, age 94, passed away quietly and at peace on Saturday morning, November 9, 2019. […]

November 15, 2019

Obituary: Harold Thomas Craig

Harold Thomas Craig North Hebron, NY – Harold Craig passed away in Glens Falls Hospital on November 13, 2019. “He […]

November 15, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/15/19

Lakes_11_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 15, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/15/19

Lakes Class 11_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 15, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/15/19

FreePress_11_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 14, 2019

Classifieds 11/13/19

Classifides 11_13_19.pdf-web.pdf