School board to discuss mergers

By Matthew Saari

The Granville Central School District will continue mulling potential mergers with other nearby school districts, despite the last partnership ending before it began.

A special meeting has been set for Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium during which Granville athletic director Justin Nassivera and high school principal Lisa Meade will deliver to the board a “formal presentation outlining the impact expanded shared services, partnerships, and merging of programs could have on the district.”

“This discussion will include sports, extracurricular activities, clubs as well as staff positions,” Granville school superintendent Tom McGurl said via email. “This is a meaningful conversation…an important first step as we begin to plan for the future of the district.”

McGurl explained Monday that this presentation will focus solely on mergers “in general” to include not only athletics but also extracurricular activities. This is not to discuss a definitive merger with another school district, he said.

“There is no other school involved,” McGurl said.

