Scotties’ has new owner

By Matthew Saari

After a wait that didn’t seem likely to ever end, a vacant building on Granville’s Main Street has been sold.

Bill Morse, of Castleton, Vermont, is the proud new owner of 20 Main St., better known to locals as the former home of Scottie’s Coffee Shop and Gift Shop. Morse and his wife Tammi closed on the property Friday afternoon.

“Thank God it’s over,” said Bill Morse.

“It’s the beginning of a new chapter in our life,” added Tammi.

After several months of waiting on the approval of the short sale and requisite paperwork to exchange hands, the Morses were eager to dive into their new venture. Accompanying them to the closing was a dumpster which the couple began filling Friday evening.

“We’ve got a lot to do in a short time,” Bill Morse said.

The ultimate goal, the Morses said, is to get the building in ship-shape condition within “four to six weeks,” hopefully in time for the New Year.

