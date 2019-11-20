November 20, 2019

Whitehall launches e-sports at school

B y PJ Ferguson

Not all sports are athletic in nature.

E-sports, online video game-based competitions, are becoming the way of the future, taking the world by storm, with many earning a living by winning big prize money tournaments.

Whitehall vice principal Ethan Burgess

Thanks to high school vice principal Ethan Burgess, the future has come to Whitehall.

“We need to live in reality, we can no longer deny this,” said Burgess, advocating for parents and other adults to get on board with the idea.

With the help of science teacher John Etu, Burgess has assembled a crew of a dozen students who practice Tuesdays and Thursdays after school from 2:10 to 3 p.m., playing the game, League of Legends.

Burgess became curious about e-sports after observing his 13-year-old son organizing an online soccer league with nine of his friends.

“They did this all by themselves,” Burgess said. “I have never seen so much motivation from kids. Every word out of my son’s mouth was blowing my mind but for these kids, it’s everyday language.”

After catching networks ESPN and TBS covering e-sports, Burgess announced his idea, which was scoffed at by many who believed it would never get off the ground.

 

