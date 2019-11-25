November 25, 2019

Obituary: Shirley A. Latterell

G ranville, NY – Shirley A. Latterell, age 80, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on November 24, 2019.

Shirley was born in Raceville, NY on June 29, 1939, the daughter of Clifford and Marion (McClure) Crouch. She resided in the Granville area until 1984 when she moved to Paisley, FL. She returned to Granville in 2005.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, celebrating holidays and had a love for crochet.

She was predeceased by both her parents, three sisters: Janice Stevens, Marlene Crouch and Linda Brown, and a brother Clifford Crouch, Jr. and her husband Merle Latterell. Shirley is survived by her eight loving children: Tracey  Sennett (Robert) of Bethel, Vermont, Kimberly Ottenburgh (Dick) of West Granville, Patrina Waterman (Marshal) of Newport, NH, Barry White (Nina) of Hampton, NY, Joan Corey (Dana) of Manchester, VT, Clifford White (Jennifer) of Hartford, NY, Carole Marsh and partner Harwood of Troy, and Vicki Kruppa (Robert) of Middle Granville. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her three sisters Patricia Markie of Granville, Nancy Bassett (Ernie) of Hampton and Cynthia Crouch of West Granville, and her two brothers: James Crouch (Carol) of Middle Granville, and Fred Crouch (Sharron of Granville and her Uncle Harold McClure (Evett) of Fort Ann, and Aunt Fran McClure of Fair Haven, VT in addition to many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Noon at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

