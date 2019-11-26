November 26, 2019

A publishing era ends

By Erik Pekar,

Town Historian

The Granville Sentinel, along with all other associated publications of Manchester Newspapers, was acquired by Capital Region Independent Media this month. The acquisition brings to a close 144 years of the Granville Sentinel being published by the Manchester family, and a rich history spanned these years.

From the late 1840s to the early 1870s, there had been several attempts at a weekly newspaper in Granville. Some were more successful than others, but none lasted more than several years.

In 1875, James Lillie McArthur came from Putnam to look into launching a weekly in Granville, after corresponding with B. F. “Fitch” Ottarson, then Granville postmaster. Ottarson encouraged McArthur to start a weekly in Granville and wrote to him saying he had some printing equipment from an earlier defunct newspaper which had published in Granville, and that he was interested in giving McArthur the equipment.

McArthur found that the equipment was run down and worn out. Undaunted, McArthur met and talked with several of Granville’s leading citizens of the time, who were very supportive of McArthur’s efforts.

The first issue of the Sentinel was published on Sept. 17, 1875. The Sentinel was located on the second floor of 76 Main Street, then moved in 1876 to the Bardwell block, the building once occupied by American Hardware on the corner of Main and Church Streets. McArthur married Anna Lewis in 1877. Around 1878, the Sentinel moved to the Perry block, located on the site of the “Social Services” building on Church Street.

 

