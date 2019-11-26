November 26, 2019

Bottled water bails out village

B y PJ Ferguson

Armed with cases of bottled water, village officials jumped to combat the Whitehall water crisis last week.

Members of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company and village officials stood outside the firehouse in freezing temperatures giving cases of water to those in need and delivering to those who couldn’t make the drive.

Coordinating with the Washington County Public Safety and emergency departments in the state, Mayor Phil Smith looked to coordinate water delivery to not leave residents in the dark. Ben Reynolds, the president of the Whitehall Teachers Association and resident of Warrensburg, generously delivered 39 cases of bottled water on behalf of the union.

Nine pallets in total were delivered to the firehouse from the county.

After a critical water main break the week prior, the village was struggling with water pressure issues stemming from air being trapped in the lines. The Department of Public Works employees worked around the clock for three straight days, bleeding the lines and searching for any additional leaks.

“I hate to say it as we might get in trouble for this; some of these guys haven’t slept in days,” said Smith, who was also up late at the water plant until 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, working to fix the issues.

 

