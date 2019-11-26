November 26, 2019

Dollar General public hearing set for Dec. 17

By Matthew Saari

 

After some minor adjustments were made to the schematics for a proposed new Dollar General store, the Granville Town Planning Board agreed to schedule a public hearing on the matter for Dec. 17.

For more than an hour last week, the planning board listened to and provided feedback on a second presentation delivered by Chris Boyea, of Bohler Engineering.

“We established more detailed information and submitted it for review,” Boyea said.

Boyea’s firm represents Primax Properties LLC, which will buy the proposed site – two parcels owned by Clark Hicks at the intersection of State Route 22 and County Route 23, just northwest of Mary J. Tanner School – and lease it to Dollar General.

Board member John Norton asked why Dollar General needs two stores – this new site in Middle Granville and the existing store in the Tractor Supply Company strip mall on Quaker Street.

“People have been wondering,” he said.

Boyea, who isn’t a Dollar General employee, said he couldn’t really say for certain.

“There could be a lot of factors,” he said.

“There are a lot of Dollar Generals in the area,” Norton remarked.

 

