Students push for sports merger

By Matthew Saari
It appears that some students of Granville High School are in favor of their alma mater merging with another school district for athletics.
A handful of Granville football players attended the Board of Education meeting Monday during which the topic of mergers – including athletics, academics and extracurriculars – was presented and discussed at length.
When it came time for public participation, the Golden Horde football players had plenty to say.
“I love the idea of a merge,” said Thomas Roberts, who plays football, baseball, basketball and indoor track. “We stay in touch with our whole football team…there’s not a single one that is against it, with any school.”
This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.
Comments
Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.