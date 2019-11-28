By Matthew Saari After some minor adjustments were made to the schematics for a proposed new Dollar General store, […]
By PJ Ferguson Armed with cases of bottled water, village officials jumped to combat the Whitehall water crisis last week. […]
By Matthew Saari It appears that some students of Granville High School are in favor of their alma mater merging […]
By PJ Ferguson The failing canal wall situation that has closed North Williams Street indefinitely is not getting better anytime […]
By Erik Pekar, Town Historian The Granville Sentinel, along with all other associated publications of Manchester Newspapers, was acquired by […]
Granville, NY – Shirley A. Latterell, age 80, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on November 24, 2019. […]