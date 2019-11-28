November 28, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/28/19

November 26, 2019

Dollar General public hearing set for Dec. 17

By Matthew Saari   After some minor adjustments were made to the schematics for a proposed new Dollar General store, […]

November 26, 2019

Bottled water bails out village

By PJ Ferguson Armed with cases of bottled water, village officials jumped to combat the Whitehall water crisis last week. […]

November 26, 2019

Students push for sports merger

By Matthew Saari It appears that some students of Granville High School are in favor of their alma mater merging […]

November 26, 2019

Faulty canal wall poses danger

By PJ Ferguson The failing canal wall situation that has closed North Williams Street indefinitely is not getting better anytime […]

November 26, 2019

A publishing era ends

By Erik Pekar, Town Historian The Granville Sentinel, along with all other associated publications of Manchester Newspapers, was acquired by […]

November 25, 2019

Obituary: Shirley A. Latterell

Granville, NY – Shirley A. Latterell, age 80, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on November 24, 2019. […]

November 22, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/22/19

November 22, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/22/19

November 22, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/22/19

November 21, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/21/19

November 21, 2019

Classifieds 11/20/19

