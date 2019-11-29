Obituary: Albert Gerald “Jerry” Arquette Jr.

W hitehall-Albert “Jerry” Arquette, 46, returned to the Lord healed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, leaving a void in the hearts of many.

Jerry was born on April 6, 1973 to Freda and Albert Arquette as the last of six children. He attended Whitehall Central School then graduated from Plattsburgh State University with a Bachelor’s degree in History. He spent several years working as a Program Coordinator for the Liberty House Foundation in Glens Falls. Jerry worked at the Whitehall Rec. Center for many years and was currently a member of the Whitehall Youth Board. Jerry was a family man, a faithful friend and a coach to Whitehall’s youth.

Jerry married the love of his life, Carrianne (Ripley) Arquette in 2003. Carrie, his daughter Julia and son Seth, were his whole world. Excelling in sports themselves, Jerry and Carrie passed down their love of the game to their children. Julia, who describes her daddy as her “hero,” adored having him as her coach. Seth’s favorite thing to do with his father was to curl up on the couch and watch sports, especially the Steelers. As a family, their favorite memories include vacations, trips to the ocean and spending time together in the backyard with their favorite pup, Riley.

Jerry loved taking care of people. He spoiled his family with his cooking, especially on Holidays. He doted on his mother Freda, mother-in-law Kathi and father-in-law Dave. Jerry had an unmistakable bond with his brothers and sisters, who were never more than a phone call away.

Jerry had a way with words and loved making his friends and family laugh. His sense of humor was evident in the nicknames he gave to all the important people in his life, including “The Crew’s” children, which he treated like his own, along with the many young athletes he coached. In turn, Jerry was known as “Harold” by the many children in his life. Jerry will continue coaching John Francis in Heaven.

Jerry has made an impact on the lives of so many and memories of him will live on in the stories we tell.

Jerry is survived by his wife Carrianne Arquette, daughter Julia Grace and son Seth Xavier; as well as his mother Freda Arquette,

mother-in-law Kathleen Ripley, father-in-law David Ripley, brother Alfred Arquette, sister Cindy (Mike) LaChapelle, brother Steven (Tracey) Arquette, sister Debra Arquette, Sister Penny (Wayne) Watson, sister-in-law Stephanie Ripley, sister-in-law Amanda (Chris) Fowler, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and many close friends. He was predeceased by his father Albert Arquette Sr.

Jerry and his family attended the Grace Baptist church in Whitehall. Pastor Andy Ickes, along with their dear friend and Minister Scott Rogers, will be officiating the service.

Family and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St.,

Whitehall. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday December 2, at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, 56 Greenmount Cemetery Ln., Whitehall, N.Y. A time for fellowship will follow at the church hall. Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Whitehall Youth League P.O. Box 126, Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

