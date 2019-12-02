December 2, 2019

Obituary: Judy McKinney

G ranville, N.Y.  –  Judy McKinney, 69, went into the waiting arms of her loving husband while surrounded by her loving and devoted family on November 26, 2019.

She was born on February 8, 1050 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late Lucius and Tressa (Holcomb) Hurlburt.

Judy worked at J & J Lingerie, Bernardo’s Restaurant and retired from Yankee One Dollar Store.

Her many joys in life were being with family and baking treats for her family and numerous friends.  She enjoyed playing video games with her sister and showing off her mad gaming skills.

Judy is predeceased by her husband Richard, her granddaughter Tressa and two siblings, Lyle and Dwane Hurlburt.

She married her love Richard on November 10, 1968 in Whitehall, N.Y.

From that union, she leaves behind her three loving and devoted children, Scott McKinney of Winstead, Ct., Kate Smith and her husband Michael of Pawlet, Vt. and Crystal Corriveau and her husband Jim of Windham, Vt.   She is also survived by her siblings, Lucius Hurlburt, Joan Ballard (Ed), Edwin Hurlburt (Diane), Gary Hurlburt (Peggy) and Ronny Hurlburt (Claudia) and her grandchildren, Victoria, Tyler, Jade, Kyleigh and her great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Oliver and soon to make an appearance, Teagan.

The family would like to mention how grateful they are for all the care that her sister-in-law Claudia, niece Brittney, brother Gary and her physician Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs provided to Judy throughout her battle with cancer.

At Judy’s request, there will be no services.  Thee will be a gathering for family and friends at the V.F.W. Post 1653 in Granville on Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 pm.  Please bring a dish and a memory to share.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, N.Y.  12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, N.Y.  12832.  Visit the robertmkingfuneralhome.com website to leave and online condolence.

 

