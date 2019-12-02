Obituary: Melody Jean McIntyre Troy

M elody Jean McIntyre Troy, 66, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Melody wa s born January 14, 1953 in Rutland, VT to William McIntyre and Helen (Mead) McIntyre. She grew up in Granville, NY and later returned to that area to reside. She attended college at Adirondack CC and SUNY Geneseo, where she earned her BA in education. She married her hometown sweetheart, John Troy, in 1974 and resided in Hornell, NY for over thirty years. They have 2 daughters, Catherine and Lisbeth.

Melody spent thirty years of her educational career at Arkport Central School, where she taught all of the elementary grades before becoming the fifth and sixth grade science teacher. She pursued her graduate (at Elmira College) and post graduate (at SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego) degrees while teaching, which led to her taking on the role of K-12 curriculum coordinator, and shortly thereafter she was chosen to become the K-12 principal. She later served as the superintendent of schools in Cambridge, NY prior to retiring from New York State in 2008. Being a lifelong teacher and an avid learner, she decided to resume her career as the principal of Sunderland Elementary School in Sunderland, VT. After her second retirement in 2016, she became a board member for the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, NY. Melody was a passionate educator who touched the lives of thousands of students and colleagues.

She is survived by her husband, John; their children, Catherine Troy and Lisbeth (William) Murphy; and their grandchildren, Josie, Carly, and William Murphy. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Lorraine Troy; her siblings, Ruth Peets, Ralph Peets, Judy Genre, Bill (Kathy) McIntyre, Merry (Andrew) Farmer, and Malcolm McIntyre; several sisters-in-law; Eileen Troy (Bill Andrukiewicz), Connie Conese, Anne Penrod, Donna Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Mr. Mister, as well as several close friends including Joanne, Margaret, Brenda, Marcia, Hilary, Marti, Ellen, Rosanna, Carolyn and many others.

She loved reading, art, cooking, antiquing, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and large extended family. She will be terribly missed and never forgotten by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of Melody’s life will be held on the afternoon of April 18, 2020 in Granville, NY at the Slate Valley Museum. All will be welcome to join us in remembering a wonderful woman. In lieu of flowers, Melody’s family wishes that any memorial contributions be made in her name to the Arkport Central School Library or Sunderland Elementary School Library, or to the Slate Valley Museum. Online condolences can be made at https://robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

