Obituary: William E. Dunbar

W illiam E. Dunbar passed away at the Haynes House of Hope, Granville, N. Y.

on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

William was born in Rutland, Vt the son of Edward W. Dunbar and Alice M.

Dunbar. He was predeceased by his father Edward Dunbar and his sister

Elaine Dunbar

William is survived by his mother Alice Dunbar, his son Todd Rushia and his

granddaughter, Payton Rushia, his brother John Dunbar, his wife JoAnn, his sister

Donna Holcomb and her husband, Virgil. He is also survived by many cousins,

nieces and nephews; Danny Pomainville, Jeffery Dunbar, Danny Dunbar , Jenny

Dunbar , Jeremy Dunbar, and Charlotte Leonard and his best friend Miles Stevens.

He lived his entire life in the Whitehall area, working on a farm and then at

Champlain Stone for many years. At his request there will be no calling hours. He

will be cremated and burial be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are

entrusted to the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

The family would like thank The Haynes House of Hope for their care giving

during his short stay. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s

choice in Bill’s memory.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.