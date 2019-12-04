December 4, 2019

Budget Inn for sale

B y PJ Ferguson

Often a site of controversy, the Budget Inn on Route 4 in Whitehall is officially for sale.

According to town supervisor John Rozell, he spoke with the new prospective owner but would not disclose his name until the sale was finalized. He did note that the sale was “almost finalized” and that a “contract had been signed.”

Per their conversation, Rozell claims that the new owner plans to transform the property into efficiency apartments for low-income individuals and the elderly. He also claimed that he will not be working with Washington County to take-in ex-convicts and sex offenders, which has been often a topic of scrutiny.

“What he says and what he does are two different things,” said Rozell, “we won’t know until he owns it, but it’s better than what we have now.”

The Budget Inn is currently listed on the Howard Hanna Real Estate Services website with an asking price of $500,000 for the 14,072 square feet property.

Real estate agent Joseph Cardinale confirmed that there are parties negotiating but cautioned “even if there is a signed contract, it still takes three to four weeks to close.”

Property owner, Pricella Bhatti, was unable to be reached for comment.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
December 4, 2019

Budget Inn for sale

Budget Inn 1

By PJ Ferguson Often a site of controversy, the Budget Inn on Route 4 in Whitehall is officially for sale. […]

December 4, 2019

Village, town to bid jointly on TD Bank

td bank

By Matthew Saari There may be a joint village-town municipal center on the horizon for Granville. Town and village officials […]

December 4, 2019

Waste-to-energy questions abound

wt mill site2

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials and residents are seeking answers to several questions about the proposed waste-to-energy plant before […]

December 4, 2019

Tree lighting Friday

DSC_2592

By Matthew Saari Granville will be overtaken with holiday cheer Friday as the annual tree-lighting ceremony, holiday parade, Festival of […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Melody Jean McIntyre Troy

Melody Troy obit photo

Melody Jean McIntyre Troy, 66, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Judy McKinney

Judy McKinney Picture

Granville, N.Y.  –  Judy McKinney, 69, went into the waiting arms of her loving husband while surrounded by her loving […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: William E. Dunbar

William E. Dunbar passed away at the Haynes House of Hope, Granville, N. Y. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. William […]

November 29, 2019

Obituary: Albert Gerald “Jerry” Arquette Jr.

Arquette, Albert

Whitehall-Albert “Jerry” Arquette, 46, returned to the Lord healed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, leaving a void in the hearts of […]

November 29, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/29/19

Lakes Class 11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/29/19

FreePress_11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/29/19

Lakes_11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 28, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/28/19

518 Wheels 11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf