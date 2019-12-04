Budget Inn for sale

B y PJ Ferguson

Often a site of controversy, the Budget Inn on Route 4 in Whitehall is officially for sale.

According to town supervisor John Rozell, he spoke with the new prospective owner but would not disclose his name until the sale was finalized. He did note that the sale was “almost finalized” and that a “contract had been signed.”

Per their conversation, Rozell claims that the new owner plans to transform the property into efficiency apartments for low-income individuals and the elderly. He also claimed that he will not be working with Washington County to take-in ex-convicts and sex offenders, which has been often a topic of scrutiny.

“What he says and what he does are two different things,” said Rozell, “we won’t know until he owns it, but it’s better than what we have now.”

The Budget Inn is currently listed on the Howard Hanna Real Estate Services website with an asking price of $500,000 for the 14,072 square feet property.

Real estate agent Joseph Cardinale confirmed that there are parties negotiating but cautioned “even if there is a signed contract, it still takes three to four weeks to close.”

Property owner, Pricella Bhatti, was unable to be reached for comment.

