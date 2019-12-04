December 4, 2019

Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer

B y PJ Ferguson

“For a small community we can pull off something big for the kids,” said Danielle Jones, a volunteer organizer for American Legion Post 83’s Toys for Tots event held last Sunday.

With the Legion’s dining room packed to the brim with families drinking hot cocoa and delving into Santa’s cookie stash, the environment was rich with holiday cheer.

Healthy snacks were available as well courtesy of Putorti’s Market, Green Mountain Marketplace and Hannaford’s, who all donated vegetable and fruit platters.

Children constructed fingerprint snowman ornaments, while waiting with anticipation for the man in the red suit to arrive.

No fan of Christmas, the Grinch couldn’t resist attending the festivities. The mean one was up to his usual mischievous behavior, being a menace and even climbing on top of a vehicle waving his hands in the air.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
December 4, 2019

Budget Inn for sale

Budget Inn 1

By PJ Ferguson Often a site of controversy, the Budget Inn on Route 4 in Whitehall is officially for sale. […]

December 4, 2019

Village, town to bid jointly on TD Bank

td bank

By Matthew Saari There may be a joint village-town municipal center on the horizon for Granville. Town and village officials […]

December 4, 2019

Waste-to-energy questions abound

wt mill site2

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials and residents are seeking answers to several questions about the proposed waste-to-energy plant before […]

December 4, 2019

Tree lighting Friday

DSC_2592

By Matthew Saari Granville will be overtaken with holiday cheer Friday as the annual tree-lighting ceremony, holiday parade, Festival of […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Melody Jean McIntyre Troy

Melody Troy obit photo

Melody Jean McIntyre Troy, 66, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Judy McKinney

Judy McKinney Picture

Granville, N.Y.  –  Judy McKinney, 69, went into the waiting arms of her loving husband while surrounded by her loving […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: William E. Dunbar

William E. Dunbar passed away at the Haynes House of Hope, Granville, N. Y. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. William […]

November 29, 2019

Obituary: Albert Gerald “Jerry” Arquette Jr.

Arquette, Albert

Whitehall-Albert “Jerry” Arquette, 46, returned to the Lord healed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, leaving a void in the hearts of […]

November 29, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/29/19

Lakes Class 11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/29/19

FreePress_11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/29/19

Lakes_11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 28, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/28/19

518 Wheels 11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf