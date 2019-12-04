Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer

B y PJ Ferguson

“For a small community we can pull off something big for the kids,” said Danielle Jones, a volunteer organizer for American Legion Post 83’s Toys for Tots event held last Sunday.

With the Legion’s dining room packed to the brim with families drinking hot cocoa and delving into Santa’s cookie stash, the environment was rich with holiday cheer.

Healthy snacks were available as well courtesy of Putorti’s Market, Green Mountain Marketplace and Hannaford’s, who all donated vegetable and fruit platters.

Children constructed fingerprint snowman ornaments, while waiting with anticipation for the man in the red suit to arrive.

No fan of Christmas, the Grinch couldn’t resist attending the festivities. The mean one was up to his usual mischievous behavior, being a menace and even climbing on top of a vehicle waving his hands in the air.

