Village, town to bid jointly on TD Bank

There may be a joint village-town municipal center on the horizon for Granville.

Town and village officials confirmed last week that the municipalities will jointly partake in the upcoming auction of 6-10 Main St., which housed TD Bank until a couple of years ago.

“We have registered as a bidder,” said town supervisor Matt Hicks. “That’s about all I can share.”

Mayor Paul Labas also confirmed that the village registered as a participant alongside the town.

Both entities will be working in concert, with each putting forth a portion of the bid in the hopes of scooping up the structure with the aim of setting up a joint municipal center.

The village and town both have established “firm caps” with regards to how much they are willing to put forth at auction, Labas said. Neither he nor Hicks revealed what those caps are. Bidding starts at $100,000.

Last week the village sent in an engineer to examine the building, ensuring its integrity and current state. Barring any surprises – which Labas said he doesn’t expect – the town and village will bid in the Dec. 9-11 online auction.

