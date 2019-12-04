December 4, 2019

Village, town to bid jointly on TD Bank

By Matthew Saari

There may be a joint village-town municipal center on the horizon for Granville.

Town and village officials confirmed last week that the municipalities will jointly partake in the upcoming auction of 6-10 Main St., which housed TD Bank until a couple of years ago.

“We have registered as a bidder,” said town supervisor Matt Hicks. “That’s about all I can share.”

Mayor Paul Labas also confirmed that the village registered as a participant alongside the town.

Both entities will be working in concert, with each putting forth a portion of the bid in the hopes of scooping up the structure with the aim of setting up a joint municipal center.

The village and town both have established “firm caps” with regards to how much they are willing to put forth at auction, Labas said. Neither he nor Hicks revealed what those caps are. Bidding starts at $100,000.

Last week the village sent in an engineer to examine the building, ensuring its integrity and current state. Barring any surprises – which Labas said he doesn’t expect – the town and village will bid in the Dec. 9-11 online auction.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

About Matt Saari

View all posts by Matt Saari
December 4, 2019

Budget Inn for sale

Budget Inn 1

By PJ Ferguson Often a site of controversy, the Budget Inn on Route 4 in Whitehall is officially for sale. […]

December 4, 2019

Village, town to bid jointly on TD Bank

td bank

By Matthew Saari There may be a joint village-town municipal center on the horizon for Granville. Town and village officials […]

December 4, 2019

Waste-to-energy questions abound

wt mill site2

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials and residents are seeking answers to several questions about the proposed waste-to-energy plant before […]

December 4, 2019

Tree lighting Friday

DSC_2592

By Matthew Saari Granville will be overtaken with holiday cheer Friday as the annual tree-lighting ceremony, holiday parade, Festival of […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Melody Jean McIntyre Troy

Melody Troy obit photo

Melody Jean McIntyre Troy, 66, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Judy McKinney

Judy McKinney Picture

Granville, N.Y.  –  Judy McKinney, 69, went into the waiting arms of her loving husband while surrounded by her loving […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: William E. Dunbar

William E. Dunbar passed away at the Haynes House of Hope, Granville, N. Y. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. William […]

November 29, 2019

Obituary: Albert Gerald “Jerry” Arquette Jr.

Arquette, Albert

Whitehall-Albert “Jerry” Arquette, 46, returned to the Lord healed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, leaving a void in the hearts of […]

November 29, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/29/19

Lakes Class 11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2019

North Country Freepress – 11/29/19

FreePress_11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/29/19

Lakes_11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
November 28, 2019

518 Wheels – 11/28/19

518 Wheels 11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf