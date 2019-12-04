December 4, 2019

Waste-to-energy questions abound

B y PJ Ferguson

Whitehall village officials and residents are seeking answers to several questions about the proposed waste-to-energy plant before a decision is made.

Holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the matter, Mayor Phil Smith said he hoped more residents would turn out to express their opinions.

“There is chatter around town, but we don’t hear much here,” said Smith, as he sought input from the few Whitehallers in attendance.

Chamber of Commerce vice president Bethe Reynolds had many questions regarding the plant ranging from the cumulative effect from emissions running 24/7, how waste water would be managed and concerns about evidence that this technology is viable and profitable.

“I don’t want to come off as against this,” Reynolds said, “but these are answers I want to have.”

Smith agreed that all of the questions were valid and began compiling a list of questions that he would send to Matt Mason at Edison Energy.

His primary concern rested on not having a “clear feeling on who is in control,” citing that half-a-dozen entities are involved in the proposal.

“We need to do some homework,” said Smith.

 

