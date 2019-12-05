December 5, 2019

Obituary: Stanley M. Fifield

Granville, N.Y.  –  Stanley M. Fifield, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in […]

December 5, 2019

518 Wheels – 12/05/19

December 4, 2019

Budget Inn for sale

By PJ Ferguson Often a site of controversy, the Budget Inn on Route 4 in Whitehall is officially for sale. […]

December 4, 2019

Village, town to bid jointly on TD Bank

By Matthew Saari There may be a joint village-town municipal center on the horizon for Granville. Town and village officials […]

December 4, 2019

Waste-to-energy questions abound

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials and residents are seeking answers to several questions about the proposed waste-to-energy plant before […]

December 4, 2019

Tree lighting Friday

By Matthew Saari Granville will be overtaken with holiday cheer Friday as the annual tree-lighting ceremony, holiday parade, Festival of […]

December 4, 2019

Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer

By PJ Ferguson “For a small community we can pull off something big for the kids,” said Danielle Jones, a […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Melody Jean McIntyre Troy

Melody Jean McIntyre Troy, 66, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Judy McKinney

Granville, N.Y.  –  Judy McKinney, 69, went into the waiting arms of her loving husband while surrounded by her loving […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: William E. Dunbar

William E. Dunbar passed away at the Haynes House of Hope, Granville, N. Y. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. William […]

November 29, 2019

Obituary: Albert Gerald “Jerry” Arquette Jr.

Whitehall-Albert “Jerry” Arquette, 46, returned to the Lord healed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, leaving a void in the hearts of […]

November 29, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/29/19

