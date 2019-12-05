Obituary: Stanley M. Fifield

G ranville, N.Y. – Stanley M. Fifield, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vt. following a brief illness.

He was born on August 1, 1939 in Rutland, Vt., the son of the late Stanley F. and Rena (Hullett) Fifield.

Stanley was a graduate of Newcomb High School and attended Plattsburgh State College graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Stanley served in the United States Army from 1965 – 1967 stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

He was employed as an insurance adjustor and retired as an insurance underwriter with the Crawford Insurance Company of New Jersey. He was located in the Dutchess County area for many years before he retired at the age of 55. He then moved to Granville to be close to his family.

Stanley served on the board of Twin Rivers Council B.S.A. He was involved in scouting in a variety of positions including District Committee Member and Unit Commissioner. He was a fixture at many District and Council training events while also serving Pack 6044 in Granville with distinction. He was presented with the District Award of Merit by the Twin Rivers Council for his many years of dedication to the organization.

He was a me mber of the Plattsburgh Alumina Association and financially supported their efforts throughout his entire life.

Stanley enjoyed the many camping trips he shared with his family. He enjoyed cooking, baking and always had cookies and his famous fudge available for his family.

Survivors include his two brothers, Norman Fifield and his wife Violet of Newcomb and Vernon Fifield and his wife Nancy of Granville and several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville with Rev. Jerry McKinney, pastor of the United Church of Granville officiating. Friends may call on the family from 4:00 pm until the time of the services.

Committal services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

The family suggests that in memory of Stanley, memorial contributions should be made to the Granville Cub Scouts, Pack 44, C/O Emily Jenkins, 18 Irving Ave, Granville, N.Y. 12832.

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at: robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

