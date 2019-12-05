December 5, 2019

Obituary: Stanley M. Fifield

G ranville, N.Y.  –  Stanley M. Fifield, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vt. following a brief illness.

He was born on August 1, 1939 in Rutland, Vt., the son of the late Stanley F. and Rena (Hullett) Fifield.

Stanley was  a graduate of Newcomb High School and attended Plattsburgh State College graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Stanley served in the United States Army from 1965 – 1967 stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

He was employed as an insurance adjustor and retired as an insurance underwriter with the Crawford Insurance Company of New Jersey.  He was located in the Dutchess County area for many years before he retired at the age of 55.  He then moved to Granville to be close to his family.

Stanley served on the board of Twin Rivers Council B.S.A.  He was involved in scouting in a variety of positions including District Committee Member and Unit Commissioner. He was a fixture at many District and Council training events while also serving Pack 6044 in Granville with distinction.  He was presented with the District Award of Merit by the Twin Rivers Council for his many years of dedication to the organization.

He was a member of the Plattsburgh Alumina Association and financially supported their efforts throughout his entire life.

Stanley enjoyed the many camping trips he shared with his family.  He enjoyed cooking, baking and always had cookies and his famous fudge available for his family.

Survivors include his two brothers, Norman Fifield and his wife Violet of Newcomb and Vernon Fifield and his wife Nancy of Granville and several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville with Rev. Jerry McKinney, pastor of the United Church of Granville officiating.  Friends may call on the family from 4:00 pm until the time of the services.

Committal services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

The family suggests that in memory of Stanley, memorial contributions should be made to the Granville Cub Scouts, Pack 44, C/O Emily Jenkins, 18 Irving Ave, Granville, N.Y.  12832.

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at: robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

 

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
December 5, 2019

Obituary: Stanley M. Fifield

Stanley Fifield obit photo

Granville, N.Y.  –  Stanley M. Fifield, 80, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center in […]

December 5, 2019

Classifieds 12/05/19

Classifides 12_4_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 5, 2019

518 Wheels – 12/05/19

518 Wheels 12_6_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 4, 2019

Budget Inn for sale

Budget Inn 1

By PJ Ferguson Often a site of controversy, the Budget Inn on Route 4 in Whitehall is officially for sale. […]

December 4, 2019

Waste-to-energy questions abound

wt mill site2

By PJ Ferguson Whitehall village officials and residents are seeking answers to several questions about the proposed waste-to-energy plant before […]

December 4, 2019

Tree lighting Friday

DSC_2592

By Matthew Saari Granville will be overtaken with holiday cheer Friday as the annual tree-lighting ceremony, holiday parade, Festival of […]

December 4, 2019

Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer

DSC_0409

By PJ Ferguson “For a small community we can pull off something big for the kids,” said Danielle Jones, a […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Melody Jean McIntyre Troy

Melody Troy obit photo

Melody Jean McIntyre Troy, 66, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: Judy McKinney

Judy McKinney Picture

Granville, N.Y.  –  Judy McKinney, 69, went into the waiting arms of her loving husband while surrounded by her loving […]

December 2, 2019

Obituary: William E. Dunbar

William E. Dunbar passed away at the Haynes House of Hope, Granville, N. Y. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. William […]

November 29, 2019

Obituary: Albert Gerald “Jerry” Arquette Jr.

Arquette, Albert

Whitehall-Albert “Jerry” Arquette, 46, returned to the Lord healed Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, leaving a void in the hearts of […]

November 29, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 11/29/19

Lakes Class 11_29_19.pdf-web.pdf