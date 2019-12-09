December 9, 2019

Obituary: Robert S. Banks

D resden-Robert S. Banks, 71, of Blue Goose passed away unexpectedly, after a long illness.

Bob was born in the Bronx, NY, then moved to Hohokus, NJ, where he was raised by his parents the late Walter and Edna Banks.

Bob lived his life his way, he loved this area after spending summers in Huletts Landing as a teen.  He attended University of Vermont and then enlisted in the US Navy.  After serving in the Navy he decided to move to the area permanently.

Bob was a member the Whitehall American Legion Post 83, Dresden Fire Company, Dresden Hunting Club, the Whitehall BPO Elks 1491, and a friend to many.

He owned and operated the Paul Novelty vending company and the Blue Goose Tavern with his best friends in the world, Alan and Marilyn Bascue.  He was a longtime Town of Dresden board member, then elected Dresden Town Supervisor, where he worked hard for improvements in the town.  Bob also remained active in the Naval Reserves.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Bruce.  He is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Joyce, his sons Scott and his wife Casey and a grand baby due in May, of Georgia, VT, and Troy of Schenectady, NY.

Bob’s spirit and his stories will live on.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY

Online Condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

