December 11, 2019

Crowd delights in tree-lighting, Grinch

By Matthew Saari

“Christmas is over, Granville!”

So shouted the Grinch as he kicked presents and dragged an uprooted Christmas tree down Granville’s Main Street, much to the shock and astonishment of local children.

But the notoriously virescent grump couldn’t have been more wrong.

Granville’s annual tree-lighting and First Friday festivities last Friday proved to be a tremendous hit with Granvillians near and far; village officials estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people attended the events.

“It’s a little hard to know,” said village clerk Rick Roberts, head of the holiday decorating committee.

This year’s events were live-streamed by the Granville Sentinel onto its Facebook page – with the feed being broadcast to a big screen in Veterans Memorial Park. Live viewers peaked at just under 300 and by Monday afternoon the video reached more than 6,000 people and garnered 4,400 views, 129 reactions, 85 comments and 73 shares.

Compared with previous tree lighting ceremonies, Roberts said he thought this year’s may have been less-attended, due primarily to the snow storm which settled over the region just prior to the parade step-off.

“It was kind of seasonable weather,” said Roberts.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week's paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

