School board gives merger go-ahead

By Matthew Saari

Following much discussion, the Granville Board of Education granted school superintendent Tom McGurl the ability to contact other school districts and begin both academic and sports merger talks.

At the board’s monthly meeting Monday night, board member Ed Vladyka presented the strategic planning committee’s findings and recommendations regarding future merger talks – both academic and athletic.

“The whole purpose of this was to get an indication as to where we are and where we want to go,” Vladyka said, noting one tremendous hurdle in any merger talk is the other potential partner never knows where Granville stands.

“And to get to a point where we can give Tom that backing from our entity to be able to negotiate in good faith with other schools,” he added.

After nearly 20 minutes of discussion, the measure was approved by a 6-2 margin, with board members Phil Berke and Molly Celani voting against and board member Patricia Aunchmann absent.

Berke, a longtime and outspoken critic of mergers, had plenty of questions and even more to say on the topic.

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about – it’s all gobbledygook to me,” Berke said.

