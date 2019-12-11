Village hires new attorney

B y PJ Ferguson

The village of Whitehall has parted ways with its attorney, Erika Sellar Ryan of Keller & Sellar Ryan PLLC.

Matthew Fuller of Meyer, Fuller & Stockwell PLCC, in Lake George, has been named as the new legal representative for the village.

Fuller has been practicing law since 2001, representing municipalities in Warren, Washington and Essex counties. The town of Dresden currently uses Fuller as its attorney.

“We needed to go in a different direction,” said Mayor Phil Smith.

The village is pursuing a new nuisance law, similar to the legislation passed by the town of Whitehall this past fall.

Smith felt that Sellar Ryan’s firm “didn’t seem to be the right fit for pursuing it.”

“She didn’t seem to fit that bill,” he said.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.