December 11, 2019

Williams Street snow dilemma

B y PJ Ferguson

If you would like to catch a glimpse of what the roads would look like if snow removal was stopped, look no further than the closed North Williams Street.

While an engineer’s report provided by the New York State Canal Corporation advised that the village remove snow as quickly as possible from the street to prevent additional damage to the canal wall, the village will not be plowing the area.

“It’s just not going to happen,” said Mayor Phil Smith, citing concerns over how safe it would be to send village employees with plow trucks on the road with the engineer’s report also advising that the street remain closed until the wall is repaired.

Runoff from the snow is likely to only make the condition of the wall worse as more water will become trapped inside the unattached catch basin, causing more erosion.

It is a situation in which there is no clear strategy from the village board.

“We’re not going to shovel it by hand,” remarked Smith, admitting that not much can be done to weather the issue.

 

