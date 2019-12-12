December 13, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/13/19

North Country Freepress – 12/13/19

Lakes Classifieds – 12/13/19

518 Wheels – 12/12/19

Williams Street snow dilemma

By PJ Ferguson If you would like to catch a glimpse of what the roads would look like if snow […]

School board gives merger go-ahead

By Matthew Saari Following much discussion, the Granville Board of Education granted school superintendent Tom McGurl the ability to contact […]

Village hires new attorney

By PJ Ferguson The village of Whitehall has parted ways with its attorney, Erika Sellar Ryan of Keller & Sellar […]

Crowd delights in tree-lighting, Grinch

By Matthew Saari “Christmas is over, Granville!” So shouted the Grinch as he kicked presents and dragged an uprooted Christmas […]

Whitehall rings in the holidays

By Matthew Saari Below freezing temperatures did little to deter more than 300 Whitehallers from converging on Skenesborough Park and […]

Obituary: Robert S. Banks

Dresden-Robert S. Banks, 71, of Blue Goose passed away unexpectedly, after a long illness. Bob was born in the Bronx, […]

North Country Freepress – 12/06/19

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/06/19

