December 16, 2019

Obituary: Eileen Stouter

P awlet, VT – Eileen Stouter, age 103, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, leaving fond memories in the hearts of many.

Born on March 20, 1916 in Paterson, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Higgins) Maher.

Eileen graduated Montclair State in 1937 and in 1942 married Paul B. Stouter with whom she shared 65 loving years.

In earlier years, Eileen enjoyed many sports, especially swimming, sewing and spending time wither family and friends. She taught school in Lakewood, New Jersey and after moving to Vermont in 1968, she taught in Dorset. In their retirement, she and Paul enjoyed many winters in Florida.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul, brother Peter Maher and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter Mary Eileen Stouter and cousins Patricia Green and Jane Kelly. She was grateful and blessed for her extended family relationships with nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Pawlet, Vermont at Noon. Friends may call on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. 12832. Burial will be in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, VT.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About User

View all posts by User
December 16, 2019

Obituary: Eleanor L. Hadeka

Eleanor L Hadeka obit photo

Granville, NY – Eleanor Lucille Hadeka, age 97, passed away at The Greater Glens Fall Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Eileen Stouter

eileen stouter obit photo

Pawlet, VT – Eileen Stouter, age 103, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, leaving fond memories in […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Roger John Mason

Roger Mason obit photo

Shoreham Vermont – Roger John Mason, born October 12, 1949. Died in the early hours of November 28, 2019 at […]

December 16, 2019

Obituary: Philip Guy Rowe

Philip Guy Rowe

Portsmouth – Philip Guy Rowe, 83, died at his home in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of complications from […]

December 13, 2019

North Country Freepress – 12/13/19

FreePress_12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 13, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 12/13/19

Lakes Class 12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 12, 2019

518 Wheels – 12/12/19

518 Wheels 12_13_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 12, 2019

Classifieds 12/12/19

Classifides 12_11_19.pdf-web.pdf
December 11, 2019

Williams Street snow dilemma

North Williams Closed

By PJ Ferguson If you would like to catch a glimpse of what the roads would look like if snow […]

December 11, 2019

School board gives merger go-ahead

gcs

By Matthew Saari Following much discussion, the Granville Board of Education granted school superintendent Tom McGurl the ability to contact […]

December 11, 2019

Village hires new attorney

village board

By PJ Ferguson The village of Whitehall has parted ways with its attorney, Erika Sellar Ryan of Keller & Sellar […]

December 11, 2019

Crowd delights in tree-lighting, Grinch

DSC_3428

By Matthew Saari “Christmas is over, Granville!” So shouted the Grinch as he kicked presents and dragged an uprooted Christmas […]