Obituary: Eileen Stouter

P awlet, VT – Eileen Stouter, age 103, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, leaving fond memories in the hearts of many.

Born on March 20, 1916 in Paterson, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Higgins) Maher.

Eileen graduated Montclair State in 1937 and in 1942 married Paul B. Stouter with whom she shared 65 loving years.

In earlier years, Eileen enjoyed many sports, especially swimming, sewing and spending time wither family and friends. She taught school in Lakewood, New Jersey and after moving to Vermont in 1968, she taught in Dorset. In their retirement, she and Paul enjoyed many winters in Florida.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul, brother Peter Maher and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter Mary Eileen Stouter and cousins Patricia Green and Jane Kelly. She was grateful and blessed for her extended family relationships with nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Pawlet, Vermont at Noon. Friends may call on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. 12832. Burial will be in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, VT.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.